BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has established a Victims Assistance Fund that will go towards helping victims of domestic violence across the county.

The funding will include $150,000 that can be used for emergency relocation and housing, emergency transportation and legal assistance.

“Our office is always looking for ways that we can provide additional support and resources to

victims to ensure that they have the support necessary when they’re ready to remove

themselves from a bad environment,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “These funds will allow us to not

only provide more resources, but it also serves as a preventative measure; if we can help

people get out of an abusive situation, we can prevent some of the tragic outcomes we have

seen in Jefferson County.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the YWCA of Central Alabama at 205-322-4878 or by clicking here.