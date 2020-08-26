JCSO: Dora man shot, killed while cooking dinner inside home

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Dora early Wednesday morning.

According to JCSO, a 22-year-old man was cooking dinner inside his home just after midnight when he was struck by gunfire. He woke other family members in the home after being shot. He was then transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told deputies that a vehicle has pulled up to the residence in the 6500 block of Snowville Brent Road and fired multiple shots into the home before driving away.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this incident, contact JCSO at 205-325-5700.

LATEST POSTS