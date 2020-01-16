JCSO deputies seek male suspect in connection to Paighton Houston death investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants for a suspect in connection to the death of Paighton Houston.
Fifty-year-old Fredrick Hampton has been charged with abuse of a corpse, a class C felony, with a $60,000 bond. The charge against Hampton is in connection to Houston’s death investigation.
He is not in custody and deputies are actively looking for him.
At 10:30 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a press conference to provide additional details about the warrant. CBS 42 will be live.
Check back for the Livestream or tune in on Facebook Live.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
