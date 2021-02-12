JCSO delivering Valentine’s Day treats to domestic violence victims

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is showing the love this Valentine’s Day.
Deputies have been delivering treats to victims of domestic violence this week to show them how much they are loved.
“It is very important to me that my office continuously looks at ways that we can support
victims of domestic violence,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “I know that this time of the year can
be difficult for them and I want to bring some happiness and hope to those who need it
most.”
Sheriff Pettway says he hopes these small gestures go a long way to help victims in their recovery.