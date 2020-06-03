JCSO: Brighton murder suspect had controlled substances in his system at time of death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The recent death of an inmate who was facing charges in a murder in Brighton last year has been ruled as an accident, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Vijay Lipscomb, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail April 22 and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Wednesday, the JCSO reported that the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office had advised them that Lipscomb’s was an accident.

“The autopsy revealed that Lipscomb had methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death,” a release from the JCSO stated.

Lipscomb had been in jail since being charged with the murder of 27-year-old Cadarius Munford on Dec. 20.

The JCSO has recently installed a body to deter controlled substances and contraband from coming into the jail.

LATEST POSTS