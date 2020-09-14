JCSO: Body found in field near Pratt Highway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene after a body was found Monday afternoon.
According to JCSO, the body was discovered in a field in the 1500 block of Pratt Highway at 3:20 p.m.
The identity of the body has not been determined yet but it has been identified as a male.
No other information has been released at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation.
