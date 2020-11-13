JCSO arrest deputy for brining contraband into Bessemer jail

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a deputy for bringing contraband to the inmates inside the jail he worked at.

According to JCSO, Desmond Clopton, 30, was found bringing in the items into the Bessemer County Jail after an “extensive investigation.” Clopton was a recent graduate of the sheriff’s academy.

Clopton is being held on a $3,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

