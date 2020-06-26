JCSO arrest 2 burglary suspects after multi-county pursuit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted law enforcement from Marion and Walker County in arresting burglary suspects following a pursuit early Friday morning.
According to JCSO, a vehicle pursuit was entering Jefferson County on I-22 at 2 a.m. after the authorities attempted to stop the vehicle in the Hamilton area on suspicion the occupants were involved in a burglary.
Once JCSO arrived at the scene, deputies found that the vehicle had been involved in a wreck and two suspects has already been apprehended. Two additional suspects were later tracked down and arrested by JCSO after the use of K-9 units from a nearby prison.
23-year-old Leeco Demon Whittington (left) and 24-year-old Darryius Eugene Tompkins (right) were taken into custody by JCSO and place in the Jefferson County Jail.
Whittington was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He is being held on a $36,000 bond.
Tompkins was arrested on an outstanding attempted murder charge and is being held on a $60,000 bond.
