JCSO: 2 in custody after drug arrest on Green Springs Hwy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after they were stopped on Green Springs Highway Thursday afternoon.

According to JCSO Chief Deputy David Agee, the driver and passenger were in possession of a controlled substance and were arrested following the stop.

No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events