JCSO: 2 in custody after drug arrest on Green Springs Hwy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after they were stopped on Green Springs Highway Thursday afternoon.
According to JCSO Chief Deputy David Agee, the driver and passenger were in possession of a controlled substance and were arrested following the stop.
No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
