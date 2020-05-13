JCS to deliver food to qualifying students’ homes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Schools has announced that they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Baylor University to deliver food to qualifying student’s homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, titled Emergency Meals-to-You, will mail 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches to each student’s home every two weeks if they are already enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program at their school. The students’ siblings (ages 1-18) will also be eligible for meals.

The schools that are participating in the program include:

Brookville Elementary

Clay Elementary

Clay-Clarksville Middle

Clay-Clarksville High

Crumly Chapel

Fultondale High

Grantwood Community

Hueytown High

Johnson Elementary

McAdory Elementary

McAdory Middle

McAdory High

Minor Middle

Warrior Elementary

West Jefferson

To enroll in the program, click here. You must enroll by May 17.

The delivery program will begin after all enrollment forms have been verified and processed. JCS expects this to be sometime after May 18. It will go through June 30.

