JCDH restricts entertainment businesses from opening until June 6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson imposed stricter guidelines for businesses opening in the county.
In a press conference Friday, Dr. Wilson announced that entertainment businesses will remain closed until midnight June 6. These venues include:
- Nightclubs
- Concert halls
- Bingo halls
- Theaters
- Museums and planetariums
- Racetracks
- Venues operated by social clubs
- Casinos
- Adult entertainment venues
- Indoor child play areas
This comes a day after Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced that entertainment businesses may reopen starting May 22 at 5 p.m.
Dr. Wilson says he decided to make the changes after seeing the numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Jefferson County since May 8. He says they have been trending upwards since that date.
Dr. Wilson says he has been in contact with Dr. Harris about these changes. he says Dr. Harris has been supportive of them.
