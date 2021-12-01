JCCEO will not shut down as previously stated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (JCCEO) will not be shutting its doors as it was previously stated by a board member.

On Tuesday, JCCEO board chairman Gary Richardson said the organization would be losing all funding after a meeting with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

Board approves to relinquish funds.

A day later, during a special called meeting, Richardson said the board had unanimously approved to relinquish funds to ADECA but that JCCEO would not be dissolving and instead plan to reapply for the funds in the future.

The JCCEO provides assistance to low-income residents in Jefferson County. Funding for the JCCEO comes from state and federal grants that have now been pulled due to concerns of financial inconsistencies.

Richardson also told the media that the organization would continue to operate with a smaller staff on hand.

