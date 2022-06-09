NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — Jay Barker, former Alabama quarterback who currently has his own sports radio program in Birmingham, has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment following an incident where he allegedly almost hit his estranged wife, Sara Evans, with his car following a party in Nashville.

On Thursday, Barker pleaded to reckless endangerment, according to records from the Criminal Clerk’s Office of Davidson County, Tennessee. Barker was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon–a Class C felony in Tennessee– when he was first arrested back in January. Reckless endangerment is a Class A misdemeanor in Tennessee.

According to an affidavit, Evans was in a car while leaving a party at a house on Norwood Drive in Nashville when she allegedly saw Barker “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed.”

Police report that Barker had driven away before Evans could call the police, but later returned and spoke with officers. Evans and Barker were first married in 2008, but had been estranged leading to that night with Evans filing for divorce the previous August.

Barker played at the University of Alabama from 1990 to 1994, leading the Tide to a national championship win over the Miami Hurricanes in 1993. After some time in professional football, including time in the NFL, Canadian Football League and the XFL, Barker retired in 2001. Since 2018, he has been co-host of “The Jay Barker Show” on 100.9 FM in Homewood.

As part of his plea deal, Barker will be required to take a 26-week Batterer’s Intervention Program, as well as the disposition of any and all firearms he may have.

Barker is scheduled for a probation hearing next May.

Attempts to reach Barker’s attorney for comment was not successful Thursday.