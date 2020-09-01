Jasper PD looking for individuals who ‘tossed’ cats over humane society’s fence

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying two individuals who were caught on camera “tossing” small cats over the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s fence.

The video shown by JPD shows a silver van drive up to the humane society but not the actual act of getting rid of the animals. Pictures of the two wanted people were also released.

If you have any information on the incident, contact JPD Officer DJ Patton at 205-221-2121.

