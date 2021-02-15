Jasper man killed in single-vehicle accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, has claimed the life of a Jasper man.

William Perry, 39 years old, was killed when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree, troopers report. Perry was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred four and a half miles north of Jasper on North Walston Bridge Road. ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES