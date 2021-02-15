Jasper man killed in single-vehicle accident

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, has claimed the life of a Jasper man.
William Perry, 39 years old, was killed when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree, troopers report. Perry was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred four and a half miles north of Jasper on North Walston Bridge Road. ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate.
