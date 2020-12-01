Jasper man facing felony drug charges following traffic stop

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jasper man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after Jasper Police made a traffic stop for an expired tag.

Royderick Brown was arrested for first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a felon, drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 27, Officer Greg Warren conducted a traffic stop near Icehouse West on a vehicle for an expired tag. Brown, who was driving the vehicle, was subsequently arrested for first-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

During the arrest, Brown was also found to be in possession of a loaded pistol, large amount of cash, and 4.67 g of heroin, individually wrapped, in 36 small bags ready for sale.

Jasper Police Department records indicate that this is the fourth drug arrest for Brown in 2020.

Previous arrest charges range from distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. All of these arrests are still at the District court level awaiting further prosecution.

Brown’s bond was set at $150,000 cash.