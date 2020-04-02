Jasper issues executive order regarding retail, grocery stores guidelines

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper City Mayor David O’Mary has issued an executive order regarding guidelines and restrictions for all retail and grocery story located within the city.

Starting 7 a.m on April 3, all stores must follow these new rules:

Stores are to allow no more than 50% of the stated fire capacity to enter or remain inside the building at any time.

Stores remaining open to the public must also mark clearly 6′ in all checkout lines keeping those in line 6′ apart, and in all high traffic areas of the store.

tores must designate employee(s) to specifically monitor social distancing and all guidelines here. This employee must be assigned to this job.

Maximize spacing at checkout

Follow all CDC cleaning guidelines, and assign employee(s) to this task and maintain a written record of when tasks are completed.

No self service food – specifically in grocery and convenience stores.

You must give notice of the store’s emergency occupancy capacity and post a written notice in a conspicuous place . This notice must be also posted at ALL entrances.

ALL stores conducting essential business and remaining open MUST have posted exclusive hours for high-risk populations, including seniors citizens, and are still under the above occupancy rules.

In the same order, O’Mary encouraged any retail or grocery store whose space is larger than 25,000 square feet to offer alternative ways for customers to collect their purchases such as pickup or delivery. There is no date when this order will be lifted, only that it will stay in effect unless “rescinded by Mayoral Order or superseded by other actions.”

LATEST POSTS