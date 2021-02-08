Jasper High School football player killed in car crash

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jasper High School football player was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Lucas Higginbotham, 18, was driving on Old Duncan Bridge Road near Arley, Ala. just after 2:15 a.m. when his car left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walker County Coroner Joey Vick later identified the victim as Higginbotham. The school he attended released a heartfelt statement on the loss of the teen in a Facebook post.

“It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of one of our own. #20 Lucas Higginbotham,” the posted stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time. May the peace and comfort of the Lord be with you now and always.”

No other information surrounding the crash has been released at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.