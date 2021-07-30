Jasper family struggles to get son COVID-19 vaccine

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A family in Jasper is doing everything they can to get their youngest child vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wayne Hallet says it’s not as easy to get a COVID-19 vaccine as most people think.

“State is over here saying ‘we promise. Oh, by the way, not yet. Sometime’,” Hallet said.

They’ve tried everything they can to book an appointment for his grandson, Dylan Andrews. He says after days of phone calls and driving around the county, they were able to book him an appointment. But they say the real issue at the end of the day is how much of a struggle it was to get an appointment.

“This system is Humpty Dumpty. The egg fall off the wall and it’s broken,” Hallet said.

Hallet says this started recently when his daughter was trying to get Dylan vaccinated before the school year. Andrews starts his freshman year at Jasper High School. But with cases skyrocketing in the state, he says he doesn’t feel safe going back.

“Worrying that all the kids are going to be all grouped up with no masks. And a lot of them probably won’t have the full vaccine,” Andrews said.

Hallet says his daughter tried booking appointments at multiple pharmacies, but was told they were out of the Pfizer vaccine. They even attempted to go to the Jefferson County Health Department to get it; however, the health department only offers the Moderna vaccine.

“I think that where everywhere is…is a ghost,” Hallet said.

Though they finally have his appointment booked, the family remains cautious about the situation and fear for other Alabamians with the same problem.

“There are certainly people who have more troubles getting to places than we do. And if they’re going through this, then they’re never going to get a shot,” Hallet said.

Because they say this whole thing has been a big debacle.

“Pretty frustrating,” Andrews said.

CBS 42 took their concerns to Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. He shared the same website they used to look for an appointment, vaccines.gov.