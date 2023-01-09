JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Covering Walker County, a beauty spa in Jasper is working to rebuild after a car crashed into the building over the weekend.

Elle Luxe Spa is boarded up and back to business Monday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the building over the weekend.

The owner told CBS 42’s Carly Laing she is thankful no one was hurt and is overwhelmed by the the support form the community.

“We had people from the Pie Factory beside us that knew us calling, texting, facebook messaging trying to get ahold of us,” Lily Drummond said.

Elle Luxe Spa owner Lily Drummond said around 1:30 Saturday morning the unexpected happened.

Survelliance video shows a driver revving up his engine, losing control and crashing into the front of the building.

“It’s not really something you have in the back of your head. You know? Ok someone is may run their car into the front of our building. But it happened and it was very shocking,” Drummond said.

Shortly after the crash police arrested Mark Locke of Colorado. He’s charged with driving under the influence.

“This is a very busy street and a very popular entertainment area for jasper so yes it was very shocking,” Regan Inman, a local resident of Jasper, said.

The building received some damage to the outside. Drummond said she is thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Nobody was hurt, nobody was here, nobody was on the sidewalk. There are a lot of people that walk by all the time coming from Pie Factory on Friday and Saturday nights. And there are a lot of nights that my mom and I and some of our employees sit on that couch and in that chair that really easily someone could have been killed,” Drummond said.

The store opened in 2020 during the start of the pandemic. Drummond said despite the odds being stacked against her and this hiccup, the spa continues to thrive thanks to the community.

“The support that we’ve had form our own community and also, we’ve had people reach from Birmingham and other areas around us. We’re really thankful for everyone that’s been so supportive about all of it. Just the fact that everyone cares so much is a really big deal to us,” Drummond said.

Drummond is waiting on an estimate from the contractor to determine how long it will take to be fully repaired. In the meantime, she says they are making due and back to business as usual.