Jason’s Deli on Highway 280 to close end of year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It is the end of an era. The Birmingham location of Jason’s Deli on Highway 280 Inverness will be closing after 15 years of service.

The company announced that it will close permanently on December 31.

Remaining locations in the Birmingham area include Jason’s Deli at Brookwood Mall and the Jason’s Deli Hoover location on John Hawkins Parkway.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events