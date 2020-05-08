Jameis Winston to distribute free meal to children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening today, Hueytown native and NFL star Jameis Winston and his wife are donating $25,000 to “Kikstart Inc.”, a non-profit organization that provides free meals to children in need.

The Winston family is hosting two events where they will personally distribute meals for children in need.

First they’ll be at Brighton Elementary in Bessemer, from 11:30 a.m. Friday until noon. Then he will be at Mcadory High School in Mccalla from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

