Jacksonville State University to host ADPH for Kick COVID initiative on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is using football games to reach more people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The new “Kick COVID” campaign will bring the vaccine straight to the games.

This Saturday, Jacksonville State University will participate in the initiative alongside 14 other universities across the state. A tent will be set up outside the stadium and representatives from ADPH will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 3:30 p.m. until an hour after the game. Dr. Landers with ADPH said Northeast Alabama is an area that the state is working to improve vaccination rates. She added she is hoping people will come out and take advantage of the campaign.

Participation in the initiative has not been as high as state medical leaders had hoped. JSU staff said they hope to change that on Saturday.

“One person vaccinated is another person vaccinated and hopefully with the protection they need against the virus. This clinic is open to both the campus population as well as the general population of the area. We welcome anybody to come,” Michael Barton, with JSU, said.

Everyone who gets vaccinated, whether they attend the game or not, will receive a free $75 dollar gift card to the university bookstore that can also be used online. Beyond the Kick Covid campaign, university officials hope to ramp up educational awareness opportunities of the COVID-19 vaccine on site as well.