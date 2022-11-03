JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday evening, Jacksonville officers responded to a traffic accident on Highway 21 that has left Jacksonville State University student Leah Tarvin in critical condition.

Local law enforcement is now addressing safety concerns for pedestrians who cross on the highway.

JSU Chief of Police Michael Barton says there are moderate measures in place at campus crosswalks currently, but they are looking to increase signage and lighting to help prevent further incidents. Students are shaken by this accident.

“I pray that she’s doing fine especially for the family, but it’s unfortunate,” said Tony McCarroll, who is a senior at JSU.

Chief Barton says incidents like this are tragic, but can be prevented.

“It’s very important to make sure that everyone observes posted speed limits, when they are driving in an area that’s congested especially, and not to be distracted driving,” Chief Barton said. “Those are two to of the top things that contribute to any motor vehicle accident.”

In 2018, Kyle Ard was behind the driver who hit and killed JSU senior Justin Tinker, who was crossing on a street near campus.

“It just kind of seems like it’s happening more than it should and whether it’s the drivers or the school not placing proper regulations in place, something has to change because people just keep getting hit by cars,” said Ard, now a senior at JSU.

Charlotte Innes, a classmate of Tarvin, agrees. She tells CBS42 she does not feel safe walking around campus, especially at night.

“I’m an international student,” said Innes, a JSU sophomore. “I don’t have a vehicle. So, I do have to walk everywhere all the time. There is no lighting to get around here ever.”

Jacksonville Chief of Police Marcus Wood says in addition to increasing signage and lighting, they want to provide more education on the dangers of distracted driving and walking.

“It was broad daylight when this incident happened,” Chief Wood said. “So, I think it’s important as Chief Barton already stated for motorists and pedestrians to ensure that we’re paying attention and not distracted when we are maneuvering in these types of areas.”

JSU released a statement saying they have reached out to ALDOT for further assistance with making improvements. Chief Wood says investigations involving Wednesday’s accident are still ongoing.