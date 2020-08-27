Jacksonville High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville High School has announced that a member of its football team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement from Jacksonville City Schools Superintendent Mike Newell, the school district has “taken all contact tracing steps outlined by the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Alabama Department of Public Health.”

According to AHSAA guidelines, teams with positive tests must quarantine for 14 days and postpone or cancel all games during the two week period. This could affect JHS’ next two games against Alexandria High School on Aug. 28 and Anniston High School on Sept. 4.

No other information has been released. At this time, the games have not been officially canceled.

