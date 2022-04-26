JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Faith Temple Christian Center, which houses the lower elementary classrooms and other resources for the Jacksonville Christian Academy, is left crumbling and charred after a fire destroyed the building Saturday night.

For Faith Temple Worship Leader Rachel Blanchard it was more than a building, it was her home.

“It’s been really hard,” she said. “I grew up in the church. My parent’s were married there, I was dedicated there, my children were dedicated there, so its a huge part of who I am and my history.”

Both Rachel and her mother are active members of the church, and teachers at Jacksonville Christian Academy.

“You know I just couldn’t stay and watch it burn,” Rachel’s mother Marie Milner told CBS 42. “You know my parents helped to build the building, my dad was here he would go and work all day at his job to provide for us and he would come over here and work in the evenings.”

According to the school’s Facebook post, the church, lower elementary classrooms, auditorium, and lunch room are all destroyed.

“Anything that you could think of that a teacher would use you know those things are gone now,” Milner explained.

The Jacksonville Fire Marshal said they are teaming up with the State Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze.

If you’d like to help, you can donate by sending money directly to the Jacksonville Christian Academy.