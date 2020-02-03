Jackson County to reopen park where deadly fire occurred

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county is reopening the park where a deadly fire at a marina killed eight people. Officials say Jackson County Park at Scottsboro will reopen Monday.

The part of the marina where fire broke out nearly a week ago will still be off-limits. But officials say visitors can still use other areas of the county-owned facility.

A fire broke out on a dock at the marina early last Monday, destroying about three dozen boats and claiming eight lives. Officials haven’t determined the cause of the fire, but they say investigators are looking at one boat in particular.

