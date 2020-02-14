Jackson County man sentenced to 7.5 years for possessing 3,000 items of child porn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has sentenced a Jackson County man to seven and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Joshua Taylor Holcomb pled guilty to the charges back in October. Authorities found Holcomb had more than 2,700 images and 351 videos of child pornography on his laptop and other devices.

“Criminals who victimize our children through digital pixels, videos or photos expect a visit from federal law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “He will now spend the next 7 ½ years looking at prison bars instead of a computer screen.”

Holcomb will be placed on supervision for 10 years following his release from prison.

