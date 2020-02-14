1  of  3
Closings
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON THE DONOHO SCHOOL

Jackson County man sentenced to 7.5 years for possessing 3,000 items of child porn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_300044

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has sentenced a Jackson County man to seven and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Joshua Taylor Holcomb pled guilty to the charges back in October. Authorities found Holcomb had more than 2,700 images and 351 videos of child pornography on his laptop and other devices.

“Criminals who victimize our children through digital pixels, videos or photos expect a visit from federal law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said.  “He will now spend the next 7 ½ years looking at prison bars instead of a computer screen.”

Holcomb will be placed on supervision for 10 years following his release from prison.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events