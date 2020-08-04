Jack’s hosting ‘Granfluencer’ contest to find new faces for restaurant advertisement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If your grandparents are from the South and absolutely love eating at Jack’s, this is the contest for you.

The Alabama-based restaurant chain is hosting their first ever “Granfluencer” contest, which gives Jack’s fans the opportunity to show off their Memaw’s and Papaw’s while saying why they should become a Jack’s grandparent influencer, or “Granfluencer.”

The contest rules are pretty simple. For the whole month of August, participants will go to jacksgranfluencers.com/enter and submit a photo or video of either one grandparent or multiple grandparents. You’ll have to answer one question: “Why should your grandparent(s) be Jack’s ultimate Granfluencer?”

If you have someone you would like to nominate while also showing them off to the world, you can also submit your photos on Instagram. Just make sure to tag @EatAtJacks in your post, and use #JacksGranfluencers while explaining why your nominee should be a Jack’s Granfluencer.

At the end of the contest, Jack’s will pick 10 Granfluencers on Sept. 13, which is also National Grandparents Day. All 10 Granfluencers and their nominators will win free Jack’s for a year and a custom swag pack, but only one will be crowned the ultimate Granfluencer. The grand prize winner not only gets free Jack’s for a year and some gear, but they will also be featured in a Jack’s ad.

Will you be showing off your grandparents for a chance to win free Jack’s and to have them featured in a TV commercial? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

