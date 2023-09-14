TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A $73 million road construction project on Jack Warner Parkway got underway Thursday after months of delays.

City Council President Kip Tyner says the project is a long overdue street improvement.

“Everyone who has traveled that road knows it is a bumpy ride and you bounce in your car so it’s something that’s been needed,” Tyner said. “It’s been a sore spot for way too long.”

Once completed the road will be a four-lane that’s divided by a landscaped median. There will also be six-foot sidewalks along with pedestrian street lighting.

The city says this is a beneficial project but not everyone agrees, including Janelle Colburn who is the director of sales at Comfort Inn & Suites on Jack Warner.

“I think it’s going to make our guests irritated,” Colburn said. “Our guests are going to come for the football games but trying to maneuver in this area gets very frustrating and that’s the biggest complaint right now.”

Shannon Gray, owner of Tide Wholesale Floral Company, is also frustrated by all the construction work. She says the construction is going to hurt sales at her flower shop business.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right and I think the city should be helping us small businesses and they act like they care and they don’t,” Gray said. “It’s a huge inconvenience for the customers.”