TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama.

Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming to Tuscaloosa next spring. Tuscaloosa Thread and Bama Buzz previously confirmed the news.

The restaurant will be located in Temerson Square at the corner of 4th Street and 23rd Avenue, next to Gnemi’s Top Shelf.

“We’re really excited to be coming to Tuscaloosa,” Owenby said. “The growth of downtown, proximity to the University and fellow late night concepts make the 4th and 23rd development a perfect fit for Jack Brown’s.”

Jack Brown’s is known for its unusual burger names, such as the Greg Brady and Dr. Gonzo, as well as being made from American Wagyu beef. The Birmingham location was recently named “Best Burger Joint in Alabama” by Far & Wide.

Jack Brown’s first started in Virginia in 2008 and now has 16 locations nationwide.

There are also plans to bring the chain to Huntsville and Auburn.