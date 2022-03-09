MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Wednesday that prohibits state agencies and institutions from purchasing U.S. and Alabama flags manufactured outside of the United States.

As she signed Senate Bill 77 into law, Ivey expressed that American products should be prioritized.

“It is imperative that we prioritize Made in America products, because by doing so, we are supporting our fellow Americans and ensuring those jobs remain in our country,” Ivey said in a statement. “The American flag is symbolic of the ideals we hold dear, and it is more than fitting that Alabama has committed itself to ensuring every flag that is flown on state property is made in the USA. That is the case, and this legislation further solidifies Alabama’s unyielding desire to support companies that call our country home, and I’m proud to have signed it into law.”