Ivey sets March 30 as election date for Alabama Senate District 14 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation setting special election dates for Alabama Senate District 14.

The seat was previously held by Sen. Cam Ward, who was recently appointed to serve as director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, March 30, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, April 27, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“I appreciate Senator Ward agreeing to serve in his new capacity as director of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, but it is just as critical to fill the open seat on behalf of the people in Senate District 14,” Ivey said in a statement.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 5 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Senate District 14 represents portions of Bibb, Chilton, Hale, Jefferson and Shelby counties.