MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is proposing a $1 billion school construction bond issue, the largest capital improvement project in more than a decade.
The bond issue would be the largest through the Public School and College Authority for school construction since 2007 when lawmakers approved a $1.07 billion bond issue at the urging of then-Gov. Bob Riley.
Ivey first announced the project in her State of the State address on Tuesday night.
The bond issue will provide money to every city and county K-12 school system and to two- and four-year colleges.
LATEST POSTS
- Body heat scanners will help agents detect drugs and weapons at border crossings
- Ivey proposes $1 billion school bond issue
- Stranger in France finds Girard veteran’s dog tag 70 years later with metal detector
- “Bad Boys” star Martin Lawrence to perform comedy show at BJCC
- Alabama Lawmaker pushes for longer summers while school officials push back