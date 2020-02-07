Ivey proposes $1 billion school bond issue

by: Nick Feduccia & Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is proposing a $1 billion school construction bond issue, the largest capital improvement project in more than a decade.

The bond issue would be the largest through the Public School and College Authority for school construction since 2007 when lawmakers approved a $1.07 billion bond issue at the urging of then-Gov. Bob Riley.

Ivey first announced the project in her State of the State address on Tuesday night.

The bond issue will provide money to every city and county K-12 school system and to two- and four-year colleges.

