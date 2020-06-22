Ivey calls noose found at Talladega Superspeedway a ‘vile act’

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Following news of a noose found in the stall of a biracial NASCAR driver at the Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has come out against what she called a “vile act.”

Following the postponement of the GEICO 500 race being postponed Sunday, NASCAR confirmed that a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, a driver and Mobile native. He had previously been critical of Confederate flags being flown at races and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter protests that were being held across the country following the death of George Floyd last month while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Ivey released the following statement Monday morning:

“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished. While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do. Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state. I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.” -Kay Ivey

NASCAR has said they are investigating the incident.

