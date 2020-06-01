Ivey authorizes Alabama National Guard to activate if needed following Sunday protests

FILE-In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019 file photo released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state, in Montgomery, Ala. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, has blocked an Alabama abortion ban that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases. (Hal Yeager/Alabama Governor’s Office via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after protests in Birmingham turned both violent and destructive, Gov. Kay Ivey authorized the Alabama National Guard to activate up to 1,000 guardsmen on an as-needed basis.

On Monday, Ivey announced she had given permission to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to activate the men and women of the Alabama National Guard to activate up to 1000 guardsmen, “should the need arise.” The action strictly serves as a preparedness measure, should law enforcement need additional support.

In a statement, Ivey said that while there was no immediate need to deploy the Guard, they would stand ready in case protests get out of hand.

“I will always support the right of the people of Alabama to peacefully lift your voices in anger and frustration,” Ivey said. “However, we will not allow our cities to become a target for those, especially from other states, who choose to use violence and destruction to make their point.”

