Ivey administration inches forward on plan to lease prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration is inching forward with a plan to lease three mega-prisons built by private companies.
The Department of Corrections opened bids from two companies seeking the contracts. Ivey’s office said they are now in a “confidential proposal evaluation period.”
The governor’s office says the successful developer team or teams will be announced this summer. Her office said financial terms will be announced in the fall regarding negotiations.
Some legislators have expressed concern over the plan which could cost the state nearly a billion dollars.
