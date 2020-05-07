It’s national nurses week!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May 6 is National Nurses Day, kicking off National Nurses Week.

As the fight against the coronavirus wages on, we see day after day, the crucial and lifesaving roles our healthcare workers fill. Our nurses deserve recognition every day of the year, but now, more than ever as their jobs have become synonymous with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amanda Williams is a nurse in Marion county. Right now she is recovering from the coronavirus, and grieving the loss of her mother.

“She’s smiling down on us, and I know we will all continue to make her proud,” Williams said.

Williams’ mother, Rose Harrison, was also a nurse in Marion County, at a nursing home facility. Harrison contracted the virus after a patient at the nursing home in which she worked tested positive.

“Mother dedicated her entire life to serving others and a big part of her life was her career, her nursing career,” Williams said.

Williams said her mother spent her life doing what she loved: caring for others. All of our nurses put themselves at risk each day, fighting for our lives when we can’t fight for ourselves.

Janice Tombrello is a traveling ER nurse that lives in Birmingham. She is currently not working but is cheering on all of her fellow nurses as they brave the frontlines.

“It’s really just the love of the job, a love of being that first line of defense. It takes a bit of an adrenaline junkie to be in that role, but I’ve always wanted to make a difference,” Tombrello said.

Robin Harris is a nurse practitioner at St. Vincent’s East. She said she is glad people are seeing nurses for all the hard work they do.

“This is our year, this is our year to be appreciated, for people to actually take notice of how hard we work, how much we care, and how compassionate we are,” Harris said.

