It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day!

Some spots are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact local doughnut shops to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

#NationalDoughnutDay is coming! And this year we're celebrating for 5 days not 1! 🎉 Any #doughnut, any day…FREE June 1-5. 🙌 #KrispyKreme



Visit us for #NationalDoughnutWEEK & get ANY doughnut for FREE! 🍩 US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/xMkYOOxsDd — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 31, 2020

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

🎉 It's National Donut Day 🎉 Get the sweet treat you deserve, a FREE donut with any beverage purchase, today, 6/5. Which donut will you be getting? 🍩 Tell us below!

.

Participation may vary. Limited time offer. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/fsERWMrbTc — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 5, 2020

