It’s beginning to look a lot like peach season in Chilton County

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — While the first pitches of the SEC Tournament were thrown Tuesday, the first peaches of the season have already been picked.

Peach Park in Clanton already has their shelves stocked with freshly picked peaches. Peach Park owner Mark Gray said they began picking the crop right around mother’s day and let’s just say, this year’s batch will be sweet.

According to the Alabama Department of Archives, peach season began at the beginning of May and will last until early September.

“This year’s crop is looking good,” Gray said. “We had a cold snap that knocked a few of those very first ones back. But it only made them bigger – the first variety bigger. So we’re looking forward to a good season.”

Chilton County peaches sold at Peach Park in Clanton.

The Chilton County annual Peach Festival will be brought back this year as well from June 19-26.

