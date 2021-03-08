‘It’s been a traumatic year’: Alabama Hospital Association president on COVID-19 anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama approaches the one-year mark from the first case of the coronavirus in the state, Dr. Don Williamson discusses how Alabamians are doing.

Dr. Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, called it a “traumatic year” but is pleased with how the number of cases and hospitalizations is dwindling now that the vaccine is being administered.

“Right now, things are probably in the best shape they’ve been since before the Fourth of July,” he said.

