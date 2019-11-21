“It may mean we will have a really bad flu season”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — UAB Specialists said this year’s flu season continues to increase, which is earlier than normal.

According to Dr. Jessica Grayson, she said they’re currently seeing in Jefferson county an uptick in patients who are presenting flu symptoms.

“In the past 2 weeks we’ve gone from a 2.68% of patients presenting with the fly to 3.11% which is right around the baseline for this area but when you look at the entire state, we’ve actually had a big increase and double that number over our baseline and so patients are already showing up with these illnesses and we aren’t even at the peak of season,” said Dr. Grayson.

According to the CDC, 30 states are reporting flu activity which is the most the U.S. has seen at this time in the past decade.

Alabama is seeing regional activity and states like Louisiana are seeing widespread.

The Alabama Department of Health released that, “all eight districts have surpassed the threshold for outpatient visits due to ILI (influenza-like illness). This simply means more patients are seeking medical attention for ILI. “

Dr. Grayson said the numbers are showing we could be in for a bad flu season. That’s why she preaches the importance of getting the flu shot.

“So far we’ve had the indication that the quadrivalent vaccine is on target and so that makes it even more effective and important for people to get that. Even if it’s not 100% perfect, decreasing the amount of time your ill and level of illness you have is still very important,” said Dr. Grayson.

Dr. Grayson said experts are currently predicting or forecasting that Alabama will be up 8% by the first of January with these illnesses.

For more resources on the flu, click here.

