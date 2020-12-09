‘It has left our family in shambles’: Loved ones want answers in deadly Birmingham hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A family is hoping for answers after a deadly hit-and-run in Birmingham almost one week ago.

Willie Joe Mickens Jr., 26, died after he was hit while cross the street on his scooter.

“He had a whole life ahead of him, he was a hard working man, he didn’t have a chance to be married, he didn’t have a chance to have kids, all of that was taken from him,” said Sandria Beachem, the victim’s cousin.

The Birmingham Police Department continues to investigate the incident. Wednesday, a BPD spokesperson told CBS 42 that there were no updates available for release.

His family hopes someone can help investigators find whoever is responsible.

“The worst part about it is he was left there like he was a dog. They hit him and kept going. They did not even acknowledge that he was a human being,” said Sandria Beachem.

According to BPD, the collision occurred December 3rd near the intersection of Richard Arrington Blvd North and 46th Street North. Officers were called around 6:20 p.m.

Firefighters responded and rushed Mickens Jr. to UAB hospital where he later died.



“He was an uncle, he was a brother, he was a son, and above all that he was a human,” said Christopher Beachem.

Investigators have not said if there is any surveillance video or released any information about a potential suspect vehicle.

Family members believe someone out there has information.

“People throw the word justice around a lot, but this what this family truly needs, justice in this case,” Christopher Beachem said.

As loved ones prepare to say goodbye, they have this message for the driver involved.

“if you have any decency, any common decency in you as a human being, turn yourself into the police. Your conscience is going to get at you and beat you down,” said Christopher Beachem.

BPD always encourages tips from the public. If you know anything, you can call Crime Stopper at 205.254.7777.