BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The FDA continues to report a shortage of amoxicillin in the form of oral powder for suspension. After learning of some customers in Troy having trouble getting the drug, CBS 42 checked locally to see the impact here.

At Liberty Pharmacy in Vestavia Hills, pharmacist Jim Parekh said there have not been issues recently getting amoxicillin filled. He said it has been an issue in the past. It’s something they’ve learned to adapt to as shortages continue with insulin and ADHD medications.

“We have plenty of stock right now, but there was a time period several months ago where it was unavailable at our store,” Parekh said. “The primary goal is to get the product the prescriber wanted initially, and so we try really hard to do that. If we can’t do that, then we try to find a medication that is substitutable.”

Dr. Amy Illescas is an internist in Meadowbrook. She said she has not heard of local amoxicillin shortages but said always have a conversation with your medical provider to decide what treatment is best for your child.

“There are a lot of physicians who reach for amoxicillin in situations when I wouldn’t because it’s inexpensive and it seems to be well tolerated, and sometimes in children it’s better to have a liquid and it’s readily available as a liquid — they can build up resistance,” Illescas said. “You have to be careful because a lot of times people will get really frustrated that they want an antibiotic for their child, and I understand that. I feel the same way.

“I want my kids to get well, but sometimes it’s not the right answer. So make sure you’re asking your provider do you think this is bacterial? Do you think this is viral? Is an antibiotic necessary?”

Parekh and Illescas said bonds with your doctor and pharmacist are key to get what your family needs.

“At the end of the day the child is getting the exact medication that they need, and they’re getting the treatment that they deserve,” Parekh said.

The FDA first reported the shortage in Oct. 2022.

Illescas said illnesses like strep throat that would spark a need for the drug are happening at the start of the school year, but they’re not as common as the sinus infections and positive COVID-19 cases she is seeing at her office.