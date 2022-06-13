BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With sweltering temperatures across central Alabama, the first thing many want to do is hit the water.

But, is your favorite swimming hole safe from harmful bacteria?

To determine water quality, Coosa Riverkeeper conducts weekly tests at some of the most popular locations used to cool off. The water is tested for abnormal levels of E. coli, pH, dissolved oxygen, nutrients, and turbidity.

As of June 10, several locations along the Coosa River have high levels of E. coli, meaning that fecal waste was detected in the water. Those locations include Upper Choccolocco Creek, Coldwater Creek Park, Middle Choccolocco Creek, Cheaha Creek, Hwy 77 Boat Ramp, Pell City Lakeside Park, Yellowleaf Creek, Hollywood State Ramp, Pop’s Place Boat Launch, Bulley Creek, Beeswax Creek Park, Alabama 4H Center, Paradise Cove, Shelby Shores, Middle Lay Lake, Waxahatchee Creek, Barrett’s Boat Ramp and Hatchet Creek.

Swimming in locations with high E. coli levels is not recommended.

According to the Coosa Riverkeeper, a creek, no matter how pristine, will almost always have higher bacteria counts than an open area of a lake. E. coli levels also generally increase after it rains.

To make sure the water is safe before your next visit, check the Coosa Riverkeeper’s swim guide. Yellow and red alerts mean that the water is potentially dangerous.