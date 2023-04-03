MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Transportation Code, any time a driver plans to turn, a signal needs to be given.

Although Alabama is home to many strange laws, like the law stating residents cannot wrestle bears or walk around with an ice cream cone in their back pocket, Alabama drivers are required to provide a signal to other drivers when they are planning to turn.

Section 32-5A-133 in the transportation code says:

(a) No person shall turn a vehicle or move right or left upon a roadway unless and until such movement can be made with reasonable safety nor without giving the appropriate signal in the manner hereinafter provided.

(b) A signal of intention to turn right or left when required shall be given continuously during not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning.

(c) No person shall stop or suddenly decrease the speed of a vehicle without first giving an appropriate signal in the manner provided herein to the driver of any vehicle immediately to the rear when there is opportunity to give such signal.

Altogether, when driving in Alabama, it’s always a better idea to use your blinker.