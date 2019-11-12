Irondale police searching for missing man

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently searching for a man who has been missing for over a day.

Howard Donald Warren, 76, of Irondale has not been seen since Monday. According to a press release from the Irondale Police Department, Warren’s car was located on Birmingham’s Southside.

According to police, Warren is 5’11”, weighs 145 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Multicam military-style beanie. Warren also has dementia, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He reportedly does not have his medication with him.

“We are worried about Mr. Warren especially because of the cold weather,” the release stated.

Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Irondale Police at 205-956-5990.

LATEST POSTS