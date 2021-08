IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police Officer Matthew Batson returned home from the hospital Sunday after fighting COVID-19.

Officer Matthew Batson returns home. (Courtesy of Irondale Police Department)

Detective Mike Mangina with the Irondale Police Department said that Batson first went to the hospital on August 6.

According to Mangina, Batson has been on the force for around 2 years and that “he is one of our great new officers.”