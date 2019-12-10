Irondale PD searching for missing senior who may suffer from dementia

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Police Department is searching for a missing senior who may be suffering from dementia.

Bernie Lee King, 78, maybe driving a grey 2008 Nissan Altima with an Alabama tag “0382AA9.”

MISSING PERSON– Berrie Lee King, 78 years old, from the 4900 block of Fulmar Dr., may be driving a 2008 grey Nissan… Posted by Irondale Police Department on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

King is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, blue short-sleeve shirt, dark blue coat and a black hat. He was last seen at his residence in the 4900 block of Fulmar Drive when he was reported missing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact IPD at (205) 956-5990.

