Flyer for the Irondale Music Festival 2023 (Courtesy of the city of Irondale).

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The second annual City of Irondale Music Festival will take place next Saturday at Beacon Park.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are free to the public by registering on the Irondale Community Foundation’s website. Food trucks will be available at the event.

Featured acts include Pastor Mike McClure, Jr., Eric Benet, Tiera Kennedy, Kim Scott, Louis York, Lamont Landers and Marisa Luna.

“We are excited to welcome internationally recognized, but still homegrown, musical artists to the City of Irondale and bring neighbors together for a day of fellowship,” stated Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr. in a press release. “In the City of Irondale, our mission is to build community, and build the future. We are excited to showcase our City through this festival and let people know that Irondale is a great place to live, work, play, and enjoy green spaces.”

The city of Irondale also provided a “Know Before You Go” flyer in the press release, which is attached below: